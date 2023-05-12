Logo
Business

Horizon Construction Development aims to raise up to $223 million in Hong Kong IPO
Horizon Construction Development aims to raise up to $223 million in Hong Kong IPO

12 May 2023 06:37AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 07:12AM)
:Shanghai-based construction services provider Horizon Construction Development Ltd on Friday filed for an IPO aiming to raise up to HK$1.75 billion ($222.96 million) in a Hong Kong listing by May 25.

The listing follows a spin-off of the company from financial services provider Far East Horizon Ltd. Far East Horizon will retain a 71.7 per cent stake in Horizon Construction.

The IPO consists of a public offering in Hong Kong and an international offering, with a total of 364.7 million shares at a maximum offer price of HK$4.80 per share.

The market capitalisation of Horizon Construction will likely range from HK$14.45 billion to HK$15.35 billion, Far East Horizon said in a separate statement.

Horizon Construction has picked Huatai International, Citigroup and DBS Group to work on its listing.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

