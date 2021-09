U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc has raised its offer price to buy Japan M&A advisory firm GCA Corporation for about US$599.1 million (65.9 billion yen) in cash, the company said Thursday.

The company said it had increased its offer price by 18 yen (US$0.1635) per share to a total of 1,398 yen (US$12.71) per share.

(US$1 = 110.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)