How is Japan's government connected with Russia's biggest cigarette maker?

TOKYO: Japan's government has severed banking and trade ties with Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but a tobacco company in which it owns a one-third stake is still operating there and churning out Winston and Camel brand cigarettes. The government's inaction on Japan Tobacco's puts the administration in an awkward position as it steps up sanctions.

Here's what's at stake:

WHY IS RUSSIA SO IMPORTANT TO JAPAN TOBACCO?

Japan's population is shrinking, and domestic smoking rates are declining, making revenue overseas increasingly important for Japan Tobacco (JT).

Russia, the world's fourth-biggest tobacco market, is JT's biggest overseas market, generating an estimated 12 per cent of group revenue and 20 per cent of operating profit. JT has the largest market share in Russia at almost 40 per cent, with 4,000 employees in four factories, producing brands including Winston, Camel, and Mevius, formerly known as Mild Seven.

HOW HAS JT REACTED TO RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE?

JT said soon after the invasion that it had halted production at its factory in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, saying at the time that its 900 employees were safe.

Last month, the company said its Russian subsidiary would suspend investment, marketing, and the launch of a heated tobacco product. But it said manufacturing would continue, although those activities could be suspended amid "unprecedented" challenges.

Other Japanese companies are taking a "wait-and-see" approach as well. Trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp are holding on to stakes in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia, from which Shell has announced plans to exit.