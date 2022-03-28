Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HP to buy audio products maker Poly for $1.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HP to buy audio products maker Poly for $1.7 billion

HP to buy audio products maker Poly for $1.7 billion

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

28 Mar 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 07:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:HP Inc said on Monday it would buy audio and video products maker Poly for $1.7 billion in cash, a move that would help it take advantage of the electronic products boom sparked by hybrid working.

The deal offers $40 for each share of Poly, a premium of about 53per cent to the company's last closing price.

Including debt, the purchase is valued at $3.3 billion.

The buyout will strengthen HP's industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions and position the company for long-term growth, it said.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us