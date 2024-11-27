HP forecasts Q1 profit below estimates on sluggish demand in PC market

:HP forecast its first-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, signaling persistent choppy demand in the personal computers market and sending the company's shares down 8.4 per cent in extended trading.

PC makers have seen demand retreat from its peak during the pandemic, when customers stocked up on tech products. Besides, demand for AI-powered PCs has remained muted in the mass market even as it increased in the corporate and educational sectors thanks to businesses and institutions looking to upgrade their devices.

AI PCs have not boosted the overall PC demand as "buyers have yet to see their clear benefits", Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said.

Global shipments of traditional PCs dipped 2.4 per cent over the year earlier to 68.8 million units in the third quarter, according to research firm IDC.

HP expects its adjusted profit per share to be between 70 cents and 76 cents for the first quarter, below analysts' estimate of 85 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"We have stock-compensation expense that's higher in first quarter and it gets better in subsequent quarters," said Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill.

"We are taking pricing and cost actions to offset some of the margin headwinds in the personal systems and that's going to have a more significant impact in the back half."

The Palo Alto California-based company reported a 1.7 per cent increase in revenue to $14.1 billion for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with the estimates of $13.99 billion.

The PC maker's adjusted profit 93 cents per share met expectations.

For the fiscal 2025, the company forecast its adjusted profit to be between $3.45 and $3.75 per share, the midpoint of which is in line with analysts' estimate.