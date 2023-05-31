Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand

HP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand

FILE PHOTO: The logo for The Hewlett-Packard Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

31 May 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 31 May 2023 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HP Inc missed Wall Street targets for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday as inflation-hit customers spent less on the company's personal computers, sending its shares down nearly 3 per cent in extended trading.

Companies such as HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies Inc have seen demand ease from peaks hit during the pandemic, when work-from-home trends had driven up sales of laptops and other electronic devices.

Global PC shipments declined nearly 30 per cent in the January-March period to levels lower than before the pandemic, according to data from research firm IDC.

Sales for HP's Personal Systems segment - home to its desktop and notebook PCs - dropped 29 per cent in the reported quarter, while the company's printing segment recorded a 5 per cent fall.

HP said it expects second-half revenue to be higher than the first half, even though the year-on-year comparison will still be negative.

"From a demand perspective, especially on the consumer side, the second half is stronger," said CEO Enrique Lores in an interview with Reuters.

The PC maker now expects annual adjusted profit between $3.30 per share and $3.50 per share, compared with $3.20 to $3.60 forecast earlier.

California-based HP's second-quarter revenue was $12.91 billion. Analysts were expecting $13.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, HP earned 80 cents per share, compared with expectations of 76 cents.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.