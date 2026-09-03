HPE raises annual forecasts as AI, networking demand lifts quarterly revenue

Sept 2 : Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its annual forecasts on Wednesday after reporting quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations, as surging AI-related demand across networking and servers drove growth across its business.

Shares of the company, however, fell 8 per cent in extended trading.

HPE's high-powered servers, which are essential for building and training AI models, have been in high demand from cloud computing giants and large enterprises.

Enterprise IT infrastructure spending is strengthening, driven by continued investment in AI, server refresh cycles and rising demand for data center capacity, Citi analysts have said.

"It's clear to us that the market, the tailwinds in AI, particularly the adoption of AI in the enterprise, is really starting to settle in," CFO Marie Myers told Reuters in an interview.

HPE expects enterprise adoption of AI to support growth beyond the current fiscal year, Myers said, after customers spent fiscal 2025 and 2026 testing AI systems and beginning deployments that are showing productivity gains.

HPE on Wednesday also announced an expansion to its collaboration with Oracle to help scale the software giant's global AI infrastructure, deploying HPE Juniper Networking equipment across Oracle's AI data centers.

Myers noted that supply remained constrained, with memory being the main bottleneck, followed by NAND, CPUs and drives, though HPE has signed longer-term supply agreements to improve access to components.

"Demand is far outstripping supply."

HPE forecast fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 34 per cent to 37 per cent, up from 29 per cent to 33 per cent previously, and raised its adjusted earnings forecast to between $3.75 and $3.85 per share, from $3.35 and $3.45.

For fiscal 2027, HPE now projects revenue growth of 13 per cent to 17 per cent, up from 8 per cent to 12 per cent, with adjusted EPS growth of 16 per cent to 20 per cent, versus 12 per cent to 16 per cent forecast previously.

Third-quarter revenue grew 33.6 per cent to $12.21 billion, beating estimates of $11.91 billion. HPE earned $1.11 per share on an adjusted basis, ahead of estimates of 93 cents.

HPE's results follow strong forecasts from rivals Dell and Super Micro as Big Tech's AI spending is set to exceed $730 billion this year.