Nov 24 : Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell about 12 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday, giving back part of the previous session's surge, as investors focused on margin pressure despite a sharply raised fiscal 2027 outlook.

The stock had jumped about 17 per cent on Monday and more than doubled this year through the close, but is set to lose more than $7 billion in market value if premarket losses hold.

• The downbeat reaction comes even as the company on Monday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $1.29, according to data compiled by LSEG

• It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue growth forecast to a range of 27 per cent to 35 per cent, from previous forecast of 13 per cent to 17 per cent

• Piper Sandler analysts said the outlook implies a second-half slowdown and margin compression, with the "peak growth and peak multiple" dynamic likely behind the selloff

• Cloud & AI operating margin is forecast to fall to about 14 per cent in fiscal 2027, making margin mix the key debate for investors, according to JPMorgan analysts

• The average rating of the 24 analysts covering the stock is "buy", and their median price target is $67.24, according to LSEG data