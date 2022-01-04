Logo
HR software startup Justworks seeks US$2 billion valuation in US IPO
04 Jan 2022 08:00PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 07:57PM)
Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to US$2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, backed by Bain Capital, said it was offering 7 million shares at between US$28 and US$32 per share. That would fetch Justworks US$224 million at the top end of the price range.

Justworks also counts Thrive Capital and Index Ventures among its investors. Its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "JW", the company said in a filing .

Founded in 2012, the New York-based company lets small and medium-sized businesses to handle payroll, benefits, compliance and human resources.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

