Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC and Wells Fargo use blockchain to settle forex trades
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC and Wells Fargo use blockchain to settle forex trades

HSBC and Wells Fargo use blockchain to settle forex trades
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
HSBC and Wells Fargo use blockchain to settle forex trades
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13 Dec 2021 06:44PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 06:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : HSBC and Wells Fargo have begun using a blockchain platform to settle bilateral foreign currency (FX) trades in the latest sign of how technology which underpins crypto assets is spreading to more mainstream activities.

Baton Systems, the company behind the Core-FX distributed ledger technology, or DLT, said on Monday the two banks are using the platform to settle FX trades using real currencies and real accounts, in less than three minutes.

It avoids passing the trades through CLS, a third-party bank widely used in the sector for settling FX trades, Baton said, adding that such rapid settlement directly between the two banks cuts exposure and settlement risks.

Last month SIX Swiss Exchange's new blockchain based digital trading and settlement arm issued and its first bond.

Speedier settlement means tying up costly capital and liquidity for a shorter period to insure against a trade going wrong.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us