HSBC Q3 profit up 74per cent, beats estimates, announces up to US$2bln buyback
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

25 Oct 2021 12:14PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:17PM)
SINGAPORE/LONDON : HSBC Holdings reported a 74per cent rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised.

The bank posted pretax profit of US$5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus US$3.1 billion a year earlier and the US$3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC also announced a share buyback of up to US$2 billion, as it continues to return excess capital to shareholders in place of investing the cash in its businesses.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

