HSBC Q3 profit up 74per cent, beats estimates, announces up to US$2bln buyback

SINGAPORE/LONDON : HSBC Holdings reported a 74per cent rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised.

The bank posted pretax profit of US$5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus US$3.1 billion a year earlier and the US$3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC also announced a share buyback of up to US$2 billion, as it continues to return excess capital to shareholders in place of investing the cash in its businesses.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)