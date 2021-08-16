HSBC to acquire AXA Singapore's insurance assets for US$575 million

SINGAPORE: HSBC said on Monday (Aug 16) it has agreed to acquire AXA's insurance assets in Singapore for US$575 million, part of its broader strategy of scaling up its wealth management business in Asia and boosting fee income.
The proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is a "key step" in expanding its insurance and wealth franchise in Singapore, the bank said in a news release.
"This combined business will not only materially scale up HSBC’s presence in the regional insurance market, it will also provide an excellent platform for future growth," it added.
The bank said in February it would invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth and personal banking business in Asia, while shifting assets away from some less-profitable business lines in Europe and North America.
It is also trying to generate more revenue from fees it earns from selling products to customers, as it struggles with lending in a low interest rate environment.
HSBC said the combined business would be the seventh-largest life insurer and the fourth-largest retail health insurer, with more than 600,000 policies in force covering life, health and property and casualty insurance.
“This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our wealth business across Asia. Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach," said HSBC's group chief executive Noel Quinn.
AXA said in a statement that the deal would probably close by the fourth quarter of this year.
AXA Singapore had net assets of US$474 million, annualised new premiums of US$85 million and gross written premiums of US$739 million.
The sale is part of AXA's moves to streamline its business in a restructuring launched by chief executive Thomas Buberl, a process that includes selling assets in some countries and markets to boost returns.