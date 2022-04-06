Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture

HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/

06 Apr 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : HSBC said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial Holdings.

The London-based bank said the transaction had taken its stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities from 51per cent to 90per cent. HSBC did not disclosure the financial details of the deal.

Reuters reported in January that Qianhai Financial Holdings was selling most of its equity ownership in the Shenzhen-based venture and that HSBC was expected to bid.

Qianhai Financial Holdings will retain a 10per cent stake after the deal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Andres Gonzalez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us