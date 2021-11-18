HSBC chief backs Hong Kong's COVID-19 isolation

"It's important for Hong Kong to establish what they need to establish with China on reopening," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I don't want to do anything that may jeopardise that. I would love to get back to Hong Kong as soon as I can and when the authorities feel it's right for me to go back, I will," he added.

Quinn's comments contrast with growing alarm voiced by international businesses in Hong Kong over how they are struggling to retain and recruit talent as rival finance centres reopen.

A recent survey by the city's main banking lobby group warned almost half of major international banks and asset managers are contemplating moving staff or functions out of the city.

On Wednesday global delivery giant FedEx said it was closing its crew base in Hong Kong and relocating pilots overseas because of the public health rules.

Earlier in the week Jamie Dimon, Quinn's counterpart at JP Morgan Chase, warned his bank was struggling to recruit and keep employees during a whistlestop visit to the city where he was granted rare permission to skip mandatory quarantine.

Quinn was speaking to Bloomberg at a gathering of executives in Singapore which has restarted international business travel and switched to a strategy of living with the virus.

Most visitors to Hong Kong must undergo 2-3 weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine, a policy officials have made clear will continue well into 2022.

China and Hong Kong are crucial markets for London-based HSBC which makes the vast majority of its profits in Asia.

It has been wary of making statements that might anger Beijing which has a long track record of punishing businesses that disagree with government policy.

Last year HSBC publicly backed Beijing's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that has crushed dissent and transformed the city.

In the Bloomberg interview Quinn said he hoped this week's virtual summit between the leaders of China and the United States would ease geopolitical tensions.

"I don't think the world can decouple from one of the biggest manufacturing nations of the world and what will be one of the biggest consumption markets in the world," he said.