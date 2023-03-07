Logo
Business

HSBC China says didn't receive instructions from Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittance
HSBC China says didn't receive instructions from Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittance

HSBC China says didn't receive instructions from Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittance

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a HSBC bank branch in Hong Kong, China February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

07 Mar 2023 12:04PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 12:04PM)
SHANGHAI : HSBC China said on Tuesday it did not receive any instructions from Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittance, and was not aware of any Chinese policy changes recently regarding cross-border capital outflow.

HSBC China made the statement in response to Reuters' questions regarding billionaire investor Mark Mobius' claims that he cannot take his money out of China from his account with HSBC in Shanghai due to China's capital controls.

"As common practices in many countries commercial banks conduct businesses under operational procedures and control requirements for processing transactions appropriately," a HSBC China spokesperson said via email, declining to comment on individual client circumstances.

Source: Reuters

