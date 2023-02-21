HSBC cuts staff bonus pool, lifts CEO Quinn's total pay

LONDON : HSBC cut its annual bonus pool by 4 per cent to $3.4 billion in 2022, the bank said on Tuesday, as a global slump in dealmaking led it to trim awards for its bankers.

Despite the overall bonus cuts for staff, Chief Executive Noel Quinn saw his pay package jump 14 per cent to 5.6 million pounds ($6.7 million), from 4.9 million pounds the prior year.

Once long-term incentive awards are included, Quinn's total pay could reach 10.5 million pounds, the bank said.

HSBC reported a strong fourth quarter profit to end 2022 but a cautious outlook left some investors pondering whether the boost to earnings from higher central bank rates may already have peaked.

The bank's bonus pool for staff was slightly smaller than the $3.5 billion paid last year.

HSBC said it prioritised increasing payouts for high performers in its commercial bank and for more junior staff across the bank, whereas bonuses fell in its global banking and markets arm after a torrid year for deals.

Year HSBC bonus pool

2013 $3.92 bln

2014 $3.66 bln

2015 $3.46 bln

2016 $3.04 bln

2017 $3.30 bln

2018 $3.47 bln

2019 $3.34 bln

2020 $2.66 bln

2021 $3.5 bln

2022 $3.36 bln

Some British banks are continuing to pay handsome bonuses while millions of people are being squeezed by rising mortgage rates, the lingering energy crisis and inflation pushing up the cost of everyday goods.

Rival NatWest raised its bonus pool by nearly a quarter to 368 million pounds in earnings last week, and almost doubled CEO Alison Rose's pay package to 5.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8313 pounds)