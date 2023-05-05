Logo
HSBC defeats Asia spin-off proposal in AGM voting
Business

HSBC defeats Asia spin-off proposal in AGM voting

HSBC defeats Asia spin-off proposal in AGM voting

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

05 May 2023 08:27PM
LONDON : Europe's biggest bank HSBC defeated a resolution from Hong Kong-based shareholders and backed by major investor Ping An to potentially spin-off its lucrative Asia business, the bank's chairman Mark Tucker said on Friday.

Tucker told investors at the end of the annual investor meeting held in Birmingham in England that shareholders had backed the board in all resolutions.

The special resolutions submitted by individual investor Ken Lui recommending the bank boost dividends and review its strategy were both defeated, Tucker said. Final voting results will be published later on Friday.

Source: Reuters

