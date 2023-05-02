Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC profit triples on higher rates, beats expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC profit triples on higher rates, beats expectations

HSBC profit triples on higher rates, beats expectations

HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, US on Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

02 May 2023 12:17PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 12:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings reported a 212 per cent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday (May 2), as it benefited from rising interest rates around the world.

Europe's largest bank posted a pretax profit of US$12.9 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus US$4.2 billion a year earlier.

The results were better than the US$8.64 billion average estimate of 17 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC's headline profit was boosted by a reversal of a US$2 billion impairment it took against the planned sale of its French business, reflecting the fact that the deal may no longer go through. 

The bank said the planned US$10 billion sale of its Canadian business, originally slated to complete by the end of this year, will now only likely go through in the first quarter of 2024.

That follows a warning the bank gave last month that its France disposal could be in jeopardy over regulatory capital concerns for the buyer.

The London-headquartered bank announced the first of a new cycle of buybacks along with the results of up to $2 billion. 

It also announced a dividend of US$0.10 per share, its first quarterly dividend since 2019.

Source: Reuters/rj

Related Topics

HSBC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.