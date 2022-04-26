Logo
HSBC Q1 profit slides as Ukraine conflict, inflation bite
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a HSBC bank branch in Hong Kong, China February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

26 Apr 2022 12:14PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 12:25PM)
SINGAPORE/LONDON :HSBC Holdings reported a 27 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the Asia-focussed bank suffered from decreased revenues and slowing growth in Hong Kong.

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $130 billion posted a pretax profit of $4.2 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus $5.78 billion a year earlier.

The results were better than the $3.72 billion average estimate of 16 analysts compiled by HSBC.

The London-headquartered bank said expected credit loss came in at $600 million compared with the year-ago quarter when it unlocked $400 million of reserves as the outlook improved.

"Increased ECL primarily reflected the direct and broader economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary pressures on the forward economic outlook," it said.

About two-thirds of the bank's reported pretax profit comes from Asia.

Source: Reuters

