Business

HSBC Q4 profit nearly doubles as rising interest rates boost revenue
Business

HSBC Q4 profit nearly doubles as rising interest rates boost revenue

HSBC Q4 profit nearly doubles as rising interest rates boost revenue

FILE PHOTO: HSBC's logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 Feb 2023 12:26PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 12:38PM)
LONDON: HSBC Holdings reported a better-than-expected 92 per cent surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday (Feb 21) as rising interest rates swelled its net interest income, encouraging Europe's largest bank to reiterate it could meet a key performance target for this year.

The bank said it intended to pay a special dividend of US$0.21 per share, as a priority use of the proceeds from the US$10 billion sale of its Canada business, once that disposal is complete late this year.

The London-headquartered lender reported pretax earnings of US$5.2 billion for the fourth quarter, up from US$2.7 billion a year earlier and ahead of the US$4.96 billion average estimate of analysts compiled by the bank.

"With the delivery of higher returns, we will have increased distribution capacity, and we will also consider a special dividend once the sale of HSBC Canada is completed," Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

