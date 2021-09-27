Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

27 Sep 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the United States and China.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home.

Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday over fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

HSBC stock rose as much as 3.5per cent to HKUS$41.10 in their biggest intraday percentage gain since May 28. HSBC was the second-biggest gainer in the Hang Seng Finance Index. The stock was up 2.1per cent in the afternoon trade.

"Anticipation that the bank's mainland business may benefit from the easing tension provides an additional support to HSBC," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, adding bank stocks were being broadly supported by rising U.S. Treasury bills.

HSBC, whose mainland and Hong Kong operations accounted for 39per cent of its annual US$50.4 billion in revenue in 2020, declined to comment.

The extradition drama had been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signalling that the case needed to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.

The agreement opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from Washington's China hawks who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the centre of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; additional reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us