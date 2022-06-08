Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC shuts down Hong Kong-based trade start-up Serai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC shuts down Hong Kong-based trade start-up Serai

08 Jun 2022 07:38PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : A Hong Kong-based trade platform launched by HSBC Holdings three years ago with much fanfare has shut down after failing to build a commercially viable business, the London-headquartered bank said on Wednesday.

Serai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Europe's biggest bank, that connected small-and-medium-sized apparel makers with component suppliers worldwide, was HSBC's first investment in a non-banking tech startup.

"The decision to wind down Serai follows a thorough business review and is a purely commercial decision," HSBC said in a statement to Reuters.

"We regret to inform you that Serai will be winding down all operations," Serai said on the now-defunct website.

"Despite a huge amount of progress made by the team, it has proven difficult to build a commercially viable business. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us