Logo
Logo

Business

HSBC tops $300 billion market value for first time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

HSBC tops $300 billion market value for first time

HSBC tops $300 billion market value for first time

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen in this illustration taken January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Jan 2026 07:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 27 : Shares in HSBC rose as much as 3 per cent to a new record high on Tuesday, briefly lifting the bank's market value above $300  billion and putting it neck-and-neck with AstraZeneca for the top spot in London's FTSE 100 index.

By 1050 GMT, HSBC shares rose 2.8 per cent to 12.77 pounds, bringing gains so far this year to almost 9 per cent and making it Tuesday's top gainer on the FTSE, which was up around 0.6 per cent.

HSBC, NatWest and other major British banks are set to follow their European counterparts in raising profit targets when they report earnings in the coming weeks, people close to the matter told Reuters.

The FTSE 350 banking index has risen 6 per cent this year, outpacing euro zone peers, which are up 4.2 per cent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement