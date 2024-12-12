Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC, World Bank's IFC launch $1 billion trade finance programme for emerging market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC, World Bank's IFC launch $1 billion trade finance programme for emerging market

HSBC, World Bank's IFC launch $1 billion trade finance programme for emerging market

FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo of HSBC bank on a wall outside a branch in Mexico City, Mexico June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

12 Dec 2024 08:03AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2024 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : HSBC and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) will jointly provide funding to trade transactions valued at up to $1 billion, in a move to help fill a gap in financing for emerging market trade.

IFC and HSBC said on Thursday they would equally share the risk on a portfolio of trade-related assets held by emerging-market banks in 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to a joint statement.

The deal aims to support cross-border trade and bolster exports in critical industries as economies face geopolitical tensions and trade barriers that could create uncertainty for supply chains and threaten economic growth.

"There is a substantial and ongoing trade-finance gap in emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region," said Riccardo Puliti, IFC's regional vice president for Asia Pacific, in the statement.

Demand for trade finance far outpaces supply, especially in emerging markets, with the global trade finance gap last estimated at $2.5 trillion, according to a report from the Asian Development Bank.

"Reducing the trade finance gap and improving access to finance will be central to fostering growth and sustainability across Asia and the region's supply chains," said Aditya Gahlaut, co-head of global trade solutions, Asia Pacific, at HSBC in the statement.

The new facility is set up under IFC's Global Trade Liquidity Program, which has supported more than $80 billion in global trade volume through nearly 30,000 transactions over the past 20 years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement