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HSBC's third-quarter profit jumps 32%, launches buyback of up to $1 billion
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HSBC's third-quarter profit jumps 32%, launches buyback of up to $1 billion

HSBC's third-quarter profit jumps 32%, launches buyback of up to $1 billion
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
HSBC's third-quarter profit jumps 32%, launches buyback of up to $1 billion
The Angel of Independence monument stands in front of an office building with the HSBC bank logo on it, in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero
27 Oct 2026 12:50PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 01:00PM)
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HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 27 : HSBC reported a 32 per cent surge in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as rate hikes supported net interest income and due to the absence of legal provisions booked in the same period a year earlier.

Europe's largest bank also unveiled a share buyback of up to $1 billion, the same amount as the previous quarter.

Pretax profit came in at $9.6 billion for the July-September quarter, in line with estimates compiled by HSBC.

The bank also said expected credit losses tumbled 17 per cent to $800 million rom the same period a year ago, thanks to a reduction in charges linked to Hong Kong's real estate sector as well as its UK and Mexican wealth businesses.

HSBC announced an interim dividend of $0.1 per share, the same as the previous quarter.

Source: Reuters
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