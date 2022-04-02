Logo
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named as deputy chairwoman
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou attends a news conference on the company's annual results in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 28, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

02 Apr 2022 12:46AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:56AM)
Telecoms giant Huawei Technologies named its finance chief Meng Wanzhou, who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years detention in Canada, as its deputy chairwoman, according to the company's website on Friday.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. She played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of US sanctions.

The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns. This impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses.

Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with US prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.

 

Source: Reuters

