Huawei executive reaches deal with US prosecutors

NEW YORK: The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has reached a deal with prosecutors to resolve US charges that saw her detained in Canada for nearly three years, the US Justice department indicated Friday (Sep 24).

In a filing with the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the Justice Department said Friday that it would submit, along with lawyers representing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, a "resolution" to the politically divisive felony charges against her.

The two sides will present the proposed resolution to the judge during a hearing at 1.00pm Friday, the filing said.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver, Canada in December 2019 on a US warrant that accused her defrauding HSBC Bank and other banks by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, the affiliate that sold telecoms equipment to Iran.

The case added to the deepening division between Beijing and Washington and caught Canada in the middle.

The Wall Street Journal said Meng would plead guilty to minor charges while the main allegations of fraud, related to sales to Iran by a Huawei affiliate, would be dropped.

The deal could allow Meng to return to China without facing US jail time, the Journal said.

Citing unnamed sources, Canada's public broadcaster CBC said that if a deal is agreed in the New York court, her house arrest could be lifted and the extradition case dropped.