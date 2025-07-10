Huawei eyes incentives for Brazil data center investments

RIO DE JANEIRO :Chinese tech giant Huawei is interested in investing in Brazil's data center market but is waiting on the government to roll out a planned tax break scheme, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are completely interested (in investing)," Atilio Rulli, Huawei's vice president of public relations for Latin America and the Caribbean, told Reuters. "We want the government to implement these incentives, which are good for the country, and the time has to be now."

A government plan to dole out tax breaks for tech investments in Brazil is set to be sent to Congress soon, a finance ministry adviser said last month.

The Latin American nation, the region's No. 1 economy, is looking to establish a foothold in the fast-growing data center industry, pulling from its ample renewable energy.

The country is already courting major investments from firms such as ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, Reuters has reported.

Huawei could provide connectivity, storage and energy for data centers, Rulli said, speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by state development bank BNDES.