Huawei to invest $2.63 billion on R&D in smart driving technologies

BEIJING, April 23 : Huawei Technologies will invest 18 billion yuan ($2.63 billion) on research and development into smart driving technologies globally including 10 billion yuan on computing power for training, a senior executive said on Thursday. In the next five years, Huawei will invest 70-80 billion yuan on computing power, Jin Yuzhi, Huawei's senior vice president, said at an event in Beijing ahead of the country's largest auto show starting on Friday. The company also launched its latest Qiankun ADS advanced driving assistance system.

($1 = 6.8346 Chinese yuan renminbi)