Huawei pays out US$9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff

SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan (US$9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House.

Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to the company's 2021 annual report released last week. The company is private and wholly owned by its employees, it said.

The filing, published on Saturday, does not break down the dividend distribution.

It comes as US sanctions continue to weigh heavily on Huawei's business, with full-year revenue tumbling 29 per cent last year to 636.8 billion yuan.

Net profit jumped by a record 76 per cent to 113.7 billion yuan, but that was mainly due to the sale of its budget-brand smartphone unit Honor and server businesses under US pressure.