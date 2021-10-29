Huawei revenue slides in Q3 as smartphone business remains crippled

SHENZHEN: Revenue of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted 38 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, with US sanctions having hobbled its smartphone business and new potential growth areas still in their infancy.

The Chinese telecoms giant posted revenue of 455.8 billion yuan (US$71.32 billion) for the first three quarters on Friday, down by almost a third from the same period a year earlier, with a profit margin of 10.2 per cent.

Revenue for the third quarter alone came to 135.4 billion yuan, based on Reuters calculations.

Performance was "in line with forecast", said rotating Chairman Guo Ping.

Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical US-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The restrictions have badly hurt Huawei's handset business, with rotating Chairman Eric Xu saying in September that revenue from smartphones would dip by around US$30 billion to US$40 billion this year.