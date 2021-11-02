Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Huawei to sell key server division due to US blacklisting- Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Huawei to sell key server division due to US blacklisting- Bloomberg News

Huawei to sell key server division due to US blacklisting- Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen on a cell phone screen in their store at Vina del Mar, Chile July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

02 Nov 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Huawei Technologies Co is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the U.S. blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, several potential buyers from government and the private sector emerged in recent months.

Henan Information Industry Investment Co Ltd, a state-owned firm that has been a partner of x86 and consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology Co Ltd along with an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government are involved in the talks, according to Bloomberg.

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us