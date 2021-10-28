Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Huawei spin-off brand Honor enters top three in China shipment ranking -research
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Huawei spin-off brand Honor enters top three in China shipment ranking -research

Huawei spin-off brand Honor enters top three in China shipment ranking -research

FILE PHOTO: Huawei logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

28 Oct 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, saw shipments soar in the latest quarter to become the country's third-ranked brand, said research firm Counterpoint Research, which tracks hardware.

The brand's swift rise comes after Huawei saw sales tank following sanctions imposed by the United States that prevented it from sourcing chips.

Honor sold 96per cent more phones in the quarter ending in late September than in the corresponding period a year before, said Counterpoint, to grab a share of 15per cent of the market in China.

It now ranks after Vivo and Oppo, with shares of 23per cent and 20per cent of the market, respectively.

Honor originated as a sub-brand of Huawei that specialized in low-end and mid-range devices. This year, Huawei said it had sold the division to a consortium of buyers including the government of the southern boomtown of Shenzhen.

The company has ramped up advertising and marketing in China since. In August it released its Magic 3 high-end line of phones that sells for as much as 7,999 yuan (US$1,250).

Overall sales of smartphones for the quarter fell 9per cent on the ear, as demand stayed weak on ever-lengthening upgrade cycles.

Xiaomi Corp grew shipments 15per cent to attain a market share of 14per cent, putting it in fourth place. Apple Inc ranked slightly behind, with a 13per cent share of the market.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by David Goodman and Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us