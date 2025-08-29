Huawei's first-half profit declined 32% amid heavy spending on R&D

BEIJING :Chinese tech giant Huawei reported a 32 per cent drop in first-half net profit on Friday as it spent heavily on research and development to defy U.S. sanctions.

Net profit for January to June dropped 32 per cent year-on-year to 37 billion yuan ($5.17 billion), according to its filing posted on Beijing Financial Assets Exchange. Its first-half revenue rose 4 per cent to 427 billion yuan. It was the company's highest revenue for a first half since the same period in 2020.

($1 = 7.1529 Chinese yuan renminbi)