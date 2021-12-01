Huayou's Indonesia nickel JV starts trial production

China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said on Wednesday its PT Huayue nickel and cobalt smelting joint venture (JV) in Indonesia has successfully churned out its first output after recently commencing trial production.

The JV, in which Huayou partners Tsingshan Holding Group and China Molybdenum Co, is the second of a number of closely watched high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) projects in Indonesia to reach the commissioning stage after Lygend Mining's plant achieved first production in May.

An inspection confirmed the quality of the product, a mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) containing both nickel and cobalt, met the required level, Huayou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, hailing the feat as a "milestone".

MHP can be further processed into nickel and cobalt chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

On a metals content basis, PT Huayue, which is located in Morowali on the island of Sulawesi, is designed to produce 60,000 tonnes of nickel and 7,800 tonnes of cobalt per year.

"The supply of nickel and cobalt resources is of great significance to build a competitive nickel raw material manufacturing base for new energy power batteries," Huayou said.

Top nickel miner Indonesia banned nickel ore exports at the start of 2020 as it sought to process more resources at home, attracting more companies from top EV market China to set up plants there.

Late on Tuesday, Huayou said it had agreed to cooperate in mining battery metals nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium with Beijing Easpring Material Technology and will supply 300,000-350,000 tonnes of battery precursors to the company from 2022-25.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)