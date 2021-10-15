Logo
Hugo Boss raises 2021 outlook after strong third quarter
FILE PHOTO: An employee displays suits at the Hugo Boss section of the Central Universal Department Store (TsUM), on the first day after ending a coronavirus lockdown, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

15 Oct 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 02:45AM)
FRANKFURT : German fashion retailer Hugo Boss on Thursday raised its outlook for the current year after third-quarter earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong demand in Europe and the Americas.

The group now expects sales to grow by about 40per cent in 2021 on a currency-adjusted level, up from a previous target growth range of 30-35per cent. Operating profit (EBIT) is now seen at 175 million to 200 million euros (US$203-232 million), compared with a previous forecast for 125 million to 175 million euros.

While noting a strong business recovery in Europe and the Americas, "renewed COVID-19 related restrictions, including temporary store closures, weighed on consumer sentiment in various key markets" in the Asia/Pacific region, it said.

Third-quarter sales and EBIT stood at 755 million euros and 85 million, respectively, which represents a rise not only compared with the past year but also with regard to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sector, Hugo Boss said.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company, which is expected to publish full third-quarter results on Nov. 4, rose 2.6per cent on the news.

(US$1 = 0.8629 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

