Business

Huuuge plans to release first PC games in H2
Huuuge plans to release first PC games in H2

FILE PHOTO: Huuuge logo and a stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

31 May 2023 06:11PM (Updated: 31 May 2023 07:02PM)
Polish mobile games developer Huuuge plans to release its first PC games on the Steam platform in the second half of the year, Deputy CEO Maciej Hebda said on Wednesday.

Steam is the biggest distributor of PC-based video games.

"We are aware of the market reality and to meet expectations of players we must go beyond mobile games, so we are also working on games that will premiere on Steam platform, ie on PC (...) we hope that in the long run it will be a source of new revenue for the Huuuge group" he said on a conference call.

Huuuge also plans to release in the second half of this year browser versions of two flagship titles, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino".

Hebda added that the company was working as well on making them available to computer players.

In the first quarter, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino" were responsible for generating as much as 95 per cent of the group's revenue.

Source: Reuters

