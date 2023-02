SEOUL : South Korean entertainment company HYBE said on Friday it will acquire shares worth 423 billion won ($334.51 million) in its rival SM Entertainment to strengthen its position in the K-pop industry.

The move comes just days after Kakao Corp said it would acquire a 9.05 per cent stake in SM Entertainment to purse joint projects including global K-pop auditions.

($1 = 1,264.5200 won)