Hybrid work demand fuels Salesforce earnings forecast
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

26 Aug 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 06:00AM)
NEW YORK: Salesforce.com on Wednesday signaled the shift to hybrid work would keep demand for its cloud-based software strong in the third quarter, after trumping market expectations for earnings in the May-July period.

The business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence likely to keep that momentum going even as vaccine rollouts gather force and offices reopen.

A slew of acquisitions, including workplace messaging app Slack, has helped Salesforce fend off competition from legacy players like Oracle, Microsoft and German competitor SAP.

"Our Customer 360 platform is now fuelled by a herd of unicorns perfectly designed for this all-digital world," Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said in a statement.

Revenue in the second quarter ended Jul 31 rose 23 per cent to US$6.34 billion, surpassing estimates of US$6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.48 per share versus estimates of 92 cents.

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce forecast third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue between US$6.78 billion and US$6.79 billion, above estimates of US$6.66 billion.

It expects profit between 91 cents and 92 cents per share, compared with expectations of 82 cents.

Source: Reuters

