Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise up to US$1 billion
10 Dec 2021 03:54PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:20PM)
SEOUL :South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won (US$1.02 billion), the company said on Friday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

It expects to offer 4 million new shares in an indicative range of 57,900 to 75,700 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's shareholders plan to offer a combined 12 million existing shares

The company has hired Mirae Asset Securities, KB Securities, Goldman Sachs to lead the proposed deal.

(US$1 = 1,180.6900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon LeeEditing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

