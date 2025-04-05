Hyundai to keep vehicle prices steady until June amid tariff uncertainty

DETROIT : Hyundai Motor is keeping sticker prices on its current model lineup steady for the next two months, the company said Friday, in an effort to ease shoppers' concerns that fallout from tariffs will affect dealer lots.

“We know consumers are uncertain about the potential for rising prices and we want to provide them with some stability in the coming months," José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor said in statement.

The program runs until June 2, and follows the South Korean automaker's $21 billion investment in the U.S. announced last month.

Ford Motor and Stellantis also offered discounts across their lineups this week.