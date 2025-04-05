Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai to keep vehicle prices steady until June amid tariff uncertainty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai to keep vehicle prices steady until June amid tariff uncertainty

Hyundai to keep vehicle prices steady until June amid tariff uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: Jose Munoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, is surrounded by media members at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

05 Apr 2025 12:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DETROIT : Hyundai Motor is keeping sticker prices on its current model lineup steady for the next two months, the company said Friday, in an effort to ease shoppers' concerns that fallout from tariffs will affect dealer lots.

“We know consumers are uncertain about the potential for rising prices and we want to provide them with some stability in the coming months," José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor said in statement.

The program runs until June 2, and follows the South Korean automaker's $21 billion investment in the U.S. announced last month.

Ford Motor and Stellantis also offered discounts across their lineups this week.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement