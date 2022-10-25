Hyundai to launch US$5.5 billion US EV plant, as new law dims sales outlook

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden in August requires EVs to be assembled in North America in order to qualify for US tax credits. Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp as well as major European automakers were excluded from the EV subsidies as they do not yet make the vehicles there.

The law made about 70 per cent of EVs immediately ineligible for the tax credits of up to US$7,500 per vehicle.

Sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States slumped around 14 per cent in September from the previous month, hit by the new US law.

Concern over Hyundai's US EV sales under the new regulations was cited by analysts when the company announced quarterly results on Monday and also contributed to its shares falling.

Biden has expressed a willingness to continue talks with South Korea over recent US legislation that denies subsidies to most foreign EV makers, South Korea said earlier this month.

Biden gave the assurance in a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who had asked the US president last month for help to allay Seoul's concerns that the new US rules would hurt South Korea's automakers.

As a result of the August law, only about 20 EVs qualify for subsidies under the new rules, among them models from Ford Motor and BMW.