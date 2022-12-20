Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

20 Dec 2022 12:54AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 01:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

"Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement.

It did not say how many staff members would be laid off.

Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

South Korean media reported in October that Hyundai was considering options for its Russian operations including selling its manufacturing plant.

Most Western car factories in Russia are now idle due to sanctions and a shortage of component supplies, and some auto makers have transferred their plants to Russian owners, while Chinese firms step in to fill the gap in the market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.