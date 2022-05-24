Logo
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50 billion in S Korea through 2025
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50 billion in S Korea through 2025

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

24 May 2022 12:22PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 12:27PM)
SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.

Source: Reuters

