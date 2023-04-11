Logo
Business

Hyundai Motor Group to invest US$18 billion in EV industry in South Korea by 2030
Business

Hyundai Motor Group to invest US$18 billion in EV industry in South Korea by 2030

Hyundai Motor Group to invest US$18 billion in EV industry in South Korea by 2030

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

11 Apr 2023 03:33PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 03:51PM)
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday (Apr 11) it planned to invest 24 trillion won (US$18.14 billion) in South Korea's electric vehicle (EV) industry through 2030 in a bid to bolster the EV ecosystem and strengthen its role in the global automotive industry.

The investment plan by the group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp and Hyundai Mobis, came as President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Kia's first designated electric vehicle plant.

The new plant, the auto group's first plant in the country in almost three decades, is set to begin production in 2025.

Yoon pledged comprehensive measures to help South Korea's auto industry better prepare for transformation in the first half of this year, the presidential office said in a statement.

It added that the government would expand tax benefits for domestic EV facility investment for a five-fold boost in production capacity by 2030.

Shares of Kia and Hyundai Motor closed up 4.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, versus a rise of 1.4 per cent in the benchmark KOSPI index.

Source: Reuters

