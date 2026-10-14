Hyundai Motor India to invest $1.16 billion to expand capacity at Pune city plant

Oct 14 : Hyundai Motor India plans to invest 110 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) in its Pune city plant to scale up the facility's annual production capacity by nearly 90 per cent by 2030, the automaker said on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after parent Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest $15.5 billion in India through 2032, positioning the world's third-largest car market as a key growth market.

India is drawing billions of dollars in commitments from global automakers eager to capture rising consumer demand and strengthen their manufacturing footprints.

Here are some details:

• Hyundai said it plans to increase annual vehicle production capacity at the plant, based in the western state of Maharashtra, to 320,000 units from 170,000 units currently.

• The automaker said it would install flexible production systems capable of supporting multiple models, including traditional internal combustion engine cars and hybrids.

• The Indian unit also said it would incorporate AI-powered operations, including quality inspection and defect detection systems.

• By 2030, new capacity at the Pune plant, alongside operations in Chennai city, is expected to bring Hyundai's India production to 1.14 million units annually.

($1 = 95.1500 Indian rupees)