Hyundai Motor India, the country's second-biggest carmaker by market share, reported a 19 per cent fall in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower domestic sales and exports.

The company, which makes the 'Creta' SUV and 'Grand i10' and 'i20' hatchbacks, said its consolidated profit dropped to 11.61 billion rupees ($134.2 million) in the quarter, from 14.25 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 86.5020 Indian rupees)