Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 billion to build EV factory in South Korea

SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Co plans to invest around 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) in Ulsan, South Korea to build a designated electric vehicle (EV) factory, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The new plant is set to break ground in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The investment is part of a previously announced plan by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, to invest 24 trillion won in South Korea's EV industry through 2030.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)