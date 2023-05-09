Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 billion to build EV factory in South Korea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 billion to build EV factory in South Korea

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 billion to build EV factory in South Korea

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

09 May 2023 02:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Co plans to invest around 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) in Ulsan, South Korea to build a designated electric vehicle (EV) factory, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The new plant is set to break ground in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The investment is part of a previously announced plan by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, to invest 24 trillion won in South Korea's EV industry through 2030.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.