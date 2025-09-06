Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor to investigate employment practices by suppliers, contractors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor to investigate employment practices by suppliers, contractors

Hyundai Motor to investigate employment practices by suppliers, contractors

FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai logo is seen at the Everything Electric, the Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show, in London, Britain, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

06 Sep 2025 07:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :Hyundai Motor said on Friday that it will investigate the employment practices by suppliers and their subcontractors, after hundreds of workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility under construction in the state of Georgia were detained in a major raid by U.S. authorities.

"We take our responsibility as a corporate citizen seriously, and incidents like this remind us of the importance of robust oversight throughout our entire supply chain and contractor network," the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

It said its North America chief manufacturing officer, Chris Susock, "will now assume governance of the entire megasite in Georgia, and we will conduct an investigation to ensure all suppliers and their subcontractors comply with all laws and regulations."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement